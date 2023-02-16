Tamil Superstar Suriya Meets Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar; Fans Call Them 'GOAT Of Cinema/ Cricket'

Tamil superstar Suriya recently met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, a glimpse of which he shared on his social media space. The Jai Bhim actor headed to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo featuring him striking a humble pose alongside Tendulkar. He captioned the post, "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar."

Suriya looked dapper in a denim shirt which he styled with a pair of beige pants and black-colored sports shoes. On the other hand, Sachin looked uber-cool in a blue shirt and denim pants. He completed the look with brown boots and black-coloured sunglasses. The duo posed for a picture in all smiles.

Soon after the picture went viral, netizens headed to the comments section and dropped several reactions. A fan commented, "Goat of Cinema/Cricket," another one wrote, "Two legends one frame," an Instagram user also wrote, "he people who shows me height is just a number talent is the main," while others dropped hearts.

On the professional front, Suriya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42. It is pertinent to note that in order to preserve the integrity of the project, the filmmakers are exercising extreme caution. And thus far, they have been effective in stopping important leaks concerning the project.

Suriya 42 is touted to be one of the highly-anticipated projects of 2023. It will also star Bollywood actress Disha Patani in a pivotal role. The actors and crew have not yet been fully disclosed by the filmmakers.

Suriya was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. His brief cameo in the film's climax came dangerously close to overshadowing Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil's performances.