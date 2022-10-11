Tamil Nadu Govt Seeks Explanation From Nayanthara, Vignesh After Couple Welcomes Twins Via Surrogacy

ACTOR Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently announced the birth of their twin sons. As per the reports, the couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy, however, they have not given any official statement regarding the same. Now, questions are being raised about the couple if they followed the Indian surrogacy law while opting for surrogacy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in June this year in an intimate ceremony. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, during a press conference, announced that an inquiry will be conducted and he would direct the Directorate of Medical Services to do so.

"According to norms, those aged 21 years and under the age of 36 can donate oocytes (ova or eggs). We presume this could have been done that way... director of health services will be asked to examine if it was done according to norms," he said.

On Sunday, Vignesh took to Instagram and announced the birth of his sons. He wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great. "

He posted some other pictures as well and wrote, "I love you Two. And I love you Three."

Many celebrities from the film industry have opted for a surrogacy procedure. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam was born through surrogacy, as per the media reports.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas also opted for a surrogacy procedure and announced the birth of their daughter in January 2002. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar announced that he had become a father to twins - a boy and a girl - through surrogacy.