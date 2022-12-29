Tamil Filmmaker Balaji Mohan Confirms Secret Wedding With Actor Dhanya Balakrishna | Read Details About His Second Marriage

Weeks after making headlines for his personal life, Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan has embroiled himself into the news yet again. It was widely reported that the director, known for films including Dhanush-starrer ‘Maari’ has secretly tied the knot with an actor, Dhanya Balakrishnan.

Dhanya Balakrishnan came into limelight after portraying supporting roles in Tamil films including ‘7 Aam Arivu’, ‘Kadhalil Sothapuvathu Eppadi’, ‘Neethane En Ponvasantham’, and ‘Raja Rani’.

The filmmaker, who was previously married to Aruna from 2012-2016, has confirmed that he is now married to actor Dhanya Balakrishnan. Reportedly, Balaji Mohan has filed a petition case against television actor Kalpika Ganesh for making defamatory remarks about the filmmaker’s personal life.

According to reports, the petition read, "I have directed films like How I Fall in Love, 'Maari' and 'Maari 2'. I got married to Dhanya Balakrishna, who has acted in films like '7 aam Arivu' and 'Raja Rani, on 23rd January last. Kalpika Ganesh, an actress from Telangana who acts in web series, has released videos on YouTube to spread defamation about our marriage and personal life. She also shared it on social media."

The reports further added that after hearing the statements, judge Senthilkumar Ramamurthy has ordered Kalpika Ganesh to stop making such comments about Balaji Mohan and his personal life. The matter has been adjourned to January 20, 2023.

Balaji Mohan was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Aruna. But in 2016, the Tamil filmmaker announced his separation from his first wife in a social media post. "I wanted to clarify to my friends, well-wishers and my friends in the press and media about my divorce before you find out in the form of rumours and speculations. I had separated from my (now) ex-wife about three years ago due to irreconcilable differences and eventually sought to end the marriage with an official divorce by mutual consent,” the filmmaker’s official statement on Facebook read.

“The judicial formalities have been completed. It has been a healthy separation and we have both moved on in our own ways for the better. I request that the privacy and sensitivities of everyone involved be respected. Thank you all for the support and encouragement you have always given me," Balaji Mohan’s statement continued.