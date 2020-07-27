New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday, alleging social media bullying by the followers of Naam Tamizhar party. The actor has accused party leader Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar of mental harassment.

Vijayalakshmi was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. The condition of the actor is not known as of now.

Vijayalakshmi posted a video on social media on Sunday evening, alleging that she has been tortured by Seeman, adding that she was not able to handle the mental stress due to the constant bullying on social media.

In the video, she said, "This is my last video. I have been under extreme stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my best to survive for my family. I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar in the media."

"I would like to tell fans who are watching the video just because I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman, I have put up with it to my highest capabilities. I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans not to let Seeman get away from this case. He should never get anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye-opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody," she added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta