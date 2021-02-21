Kumar, who was reportedly a Sri Lankan refugee, had visited his friend's residence on Thursday after watching a movie in Chennai.

Chennai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another shocking news for the Showbiz industry, fame Tamil actor Indra Kumar was found dead at his friend's residence in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur on Friday. He is survived by his wife and a child.

Kumar, who was reportedly a Sri Lankan refugee, had visited his friend's residence on Thursday after watching a movie in Chennai where he allegedly committed suicide. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the place.

The Tamil Nadu Police, meanwhile, has ordered a probe and sent his body for postmortem. Giving details, the police said that Kumar's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his friend's house.

Media reports suggest that Indra Kumar was depressed after he failed to get good opportunities in the Showbiz industry and had some misunderstandings with his wife.

Kumar's shocking demise comes days after Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and co-actor in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Sandeep Nahar committed suicide at his residence in Goregaon on Monday.

"Heartbreaking to know about Sandeep Nahar's passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from 'Kesari'. Life's unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul," said Bollywood star Akshay Kumar while paying tributes to the late actor.

Hours before his death, Nahar had posted a video and a "suicide note" on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood.

Later, the Goregaon police registered a case of accidental death and said that it will record statements of Nahar's wife, as she was the first person to spot him hanging, and of others who had rushed him to hospital.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma