Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Spotted Together Days After Attending An Awards Show; Duo Wave At Paps

Days after making a striking appearance together at the awards night, rumoured couple and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted together in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo was dressed in their casual outfits as they waved at the paparazzi on being clicked.

While Tamannaah sported a black-coloured hoodie dress with chunky pair of sneakers, Varma donned a blue-coloured hoodie with brown pants and shoes. The rumoured couple was seemingly headed for a lunch date.

Recently, Vijay and Tamannaah attended an awards night in Mumbai on Sunday. Along with running into each other at the event, they later posed for photos with the paparazzi. A paparazzi account shared a video of Tamannaah and Vijay posing for photographs at an event. The Bahubali actress looked gorgeous in a blue-coloured cut-out dress which she styled with pick-coloured pumps. On the other hand, Vijay Varma looked dapper in a colourful jacket and black denim and had his hair covered with a barret.

Earlier, on New Year, Tamannaah and Vijay had celebrated New Year together at a Goa party. A video from their party emerged on social media which saw them getting cozy with one another. They were also seen hugging and kissing while dancing at the party and returned to Mumbai together. The duo was also spotted at the airport together after enjoying their Goa party.

Professionally, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar. She also has a Hindi film Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings. He will next be seen in Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X.