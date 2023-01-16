Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Pose Together At An Award Show Amid Dating Rumours | WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dominating the headlines for quite some time now. The duo are currently rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together in Goa, and now they attended an awards night in Mumbai on Sunday. Along with running into each other at the event, they later posed for photos with the paparazzi.

A paparazzi account shared a video of Tamannaah and Vijay posing for the photographs at an event. The Bahubali actress looked gorgeous in a blue-coloured cut-out dress which she styled with pick-coloured pumps. On the other hand, Vijay Varma looked dapper in a colourful jacket and black denims and had his hair covered with a barret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As they were clicked together, fans were in awe of them, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "So sweet couple," while another one wrote, "He is a brilliant actor and she is beautiful with a brain who we are but to judge these two together?" a fan also commented, "Both are Looking great together.. pr Vijay Bhai Thoda style statement pr bhi dhyan dijiye.. you are a great actor no doubt.. pr Award function Main thoda casual kapdon main aa jate to Kamal lagte," while others dropped hearts.

It is pertinent to note that Tamannaah made her movie debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. She is touted as one of the most successful actresses in Tamil and Telugi film industry. The acyress garnered much fame from her role in Bahubali Part 1.

On the other hand Vijay Varma made his debut in the film industry with Chittagong in 2012. He shot to fame with Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer, Gully Boy. He also earned a lot of praise for his performance in the web series, She. He then starred in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings, which won critical acclaim from all across the globe.