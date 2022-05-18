New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 75th annual Cannes Film festival started on May 17th. The film gala this year is filled with Indian stars as India has been named the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event. The gala's red carpet on the very first day saw some exquisite Red Carpet looks from Indian celeb debutants. Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazudding Siddiqui, and Mame Khan among others walked the red carpet of the fest.

For her Red Carpet look, Tamannaah had donned an elegant ball gown which had a trail. She rounded her look with smoky eyes and diamond earrings. Tamannaah was styled by Shaleena Nathani, who is also behind Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi saree look at Cannes 2022. Sharing the pictures of her look on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, “Cannes 2022."

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela in a white ruffle gown looked like a vanilla treat with hot red lips in her Cannes debut. For her hair, Urvashi tied a bun and she complete her look with big earrings. She attended the screening of the film Final Cut (Coupez !).

Actor Maddy in black and white looked dapper as ever on the red carpet of Cannes 2022. He wore Manish Malhotra's outfit for the same.

Rajasthani singer Mame Khan on Tuesday made history by becoming the first folk artist to open Red Carpet for India at the Cannes Film Festival. Khan, on the red carpet, could be seen dressed in a traditional Rajasthani ensemble that included a vibrant pink Kurta underneath an ethnic embroidered coat.

Apart from him, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur.

On Wednesday, the Indian pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the launch, Thakur along with a host of dignitaries will be present.

Posted By: Ashita Singh