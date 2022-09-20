Tamannaah Bhatia Makes Heads Turn In Chic All-Black Outfit | See Pics

TAMANNAAH Bhatia is busy promoting her two upcoming OTT releases Plan A Plan B and Babli Bouncer. Moreover, the actress will be seen in very different roles in both movies. While promoting her films, Tamannaah has been acing her fashion game and impressed many with her stunning looks. From casual outfits to glamorous attires, Tamannaah looked drop dead gorgeous in everything. She recently showed her chic and glamorous side by donning a black outfit.

Sharing the montage video, Tamannaah wrote, "Take a bow" and added a black heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a black puffed sleeves top and shimmery trousers. She kept her hair in a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, she kept her makeup look natural, but added a winged eyeliner to give a more glamorous look.

She recently wore a beautiful blue bodycon dress for the trailer launch of Plan A Plan B. Sharing the pictures, Tamannaah wrote, "Plan A Plan B-lue."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah looks absolutely beautiful in a blue bodycon handcrafted dress. She kept her makeup looks simple and wore a pair of yellow funky earrings to complete her look.

She recently promoted Babli Bouncer at The Kapil Sharma Show. She wore a checked oversized shirt and black pants and looked stunning. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Being expressive... being chic... being #BabliBouncer... isn't this androgynous look a vibe, guys?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

She praised Kapil Sharma's pink outfit as well. She wrote, "P. S. Whoever said boys shouldn't wear pink haven't seen @kapilsharma in a hot pink pullover. He was a whole mood on the sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow. Keep defying the usual, Kapil."

Tamannaah's film Babli Bouncer revolves around a fearless woman, who gets a job as a female bouncer. Talking about her role in the film, Tamannaah told Mid-Day, "As soon as I read the script, I fell in love with the role. It’s one of the most exciting characters that I have come across; it has substance. Madhur sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists, and Babli too is a powerful part. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer. I can’t wait to dive into this new world.”

Talking about Plan A Plan B, Tamannaah plays the role of a matchmaker in the film and it also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. The movie revolves around a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer and how they fall in love. The romantic comedy will showcase a love story between exactly different people.