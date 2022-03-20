New Delhi | Jagarn Entertainment Desk: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia with her recent video is setting the internet ablaze. Tamannaah who recently landed in the Maldives is treating her fans with pictures and videos. The actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Tamannaah shared a video of her beach OOTD and oh boy! fans cannot keep calm after watching the video.

Taking to Instagram, the Baahubali star shared a video from the Maldives where she can be seen wearing a neon pink two-piece bikini for her day out in the sun. The actress styled the look with a floral cape and left her hair loose.

In the video, Tamannaah was seen talking about a walk on the property as she enjoys the cold soothing breeze. The actress seems to be having the time of her life as she was seen enjoying the sunset.

Take a look at Tamannaah's picture here:

Apart from this video, Tamannaah also shared a picture where she can be seen riding an ice cream cycle. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a pink crop top and paired it up with denim shorts. To complete the look, the actress opted for a floral printed cape.

Sharing the picture the actress wrote, “Guess who has all the ice cream in the trunk @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives @oneaboveglobal #movenpickmaldives #movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #wemakemoments."

Take a look at the picture here:

Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia's work front, the actress recently got done with the first schedule of Babli Bouncer which is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

The actress shared a video from the first schedule wrap on Instagram, and wrote, “Time flies when you’re having the best time everrr! I can’t believe that it’s already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike, happy and peaceful energy, we have worked nonstop but never even at one point felt like we were at work. Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon. A big shoutout to all the girls who at 6 am in the morning walked our Lil imaginary ramp. Work is a party with you girls."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen