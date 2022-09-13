Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes Glamour In A Stunning Blue Bodycon Dress | See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is busy these days as she will be seen in two upcoming OTT films, Plan A Plan B and Babli Bouncer. She is currently busy promoting her films these days and has also been raising the temperature with her stunning outfits. She recently shared pictures in a gorgeous blue dress and her fans are love-struck by her beauty. Sharing the pictures, Tamannaah wrote, "Plan A Plan B-lue."

Tamannaah looks absolutely gorgeous in a blue bodycon handcrafted dress. She kept her makeup looks simple and wore a pair of yellow funky earrings to complete her look.

She recently came to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Babli Bouncer. She aced her casual look as well and wore a check oversized shirt and black pants. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Being expressive... being chic... being #BabliBouncer... isn't this androgynous look a vibe, guys?"

She also completed Kapil Sharma's Pink outfit and wrote, "P. S. Whoever said boys shouldn't wear pink haven't seen @kapilsharma in a hot pink pullover. He was a whole mood on the sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow. Keep defying the usual, Kapil."

She recently met Ranveer Singh, who promote her movie Babli Bouncer as well. Sharing a fun video, she wrote, "Feeling just as protected, Ranveer Singh. Thank you for the love you’ve given to #BabliBouncer! #BabliBouncerOnHotstar on September 23rd. P.S Ranveer Singh just noticed... you're ruling over this grid!"

Tamannaah will be seen in Plan A Plan B, which revolves around a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer and how they fall in love. The romantic comedy will showcase a love story between exactly different people.

Meanwhile, Babli Bouncer revolves around a fearless woman, who gets a job as a female bouncer. Talking about her role in the film, Tamannaah told Mid-Day, "As soon as I read the script, I fell in love with the role. It’s one of the most exciting characters that I have come across; it has substance. Madhur sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists, and Babli too is a powerful part. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer. I can’t wait to dive into this new world.”

On the work front, Tamannaah will star in Bhola Shankar and Bole Chudiyan. She was last seen in a Telugu film F3.