Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes Chic And Glamour In Floral Co-Ord Set | See Pics

TAMANNAAH Bhatia is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Babli Bouncer'. The actress received a lot of love from the audience for her performances in the film. Now, she is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Plan A Plan B'. She has been impressing everyone with her fashion game and has made heads turn with her beautiful outfits.

She recently wore a stunning co-ord printed set and looked drop dead gorgeous. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I clean up pretty well. P.S. Swipe to see my super cool prop!"

She wore a beige and green co-ord set. She kept her makeup look simple and kept her hair open. She also shared a video of her photoshoot. Sharing the video, she wrote, "10 thousand steps hue kya."

Posting some other pictures in the same outfit, she wrote, "Babli is always red-y to chill and pose."

Tamannaah recently showed her chic and glamorous side by donning a black outfit. Sharing the montage video, Tamannaah wrote, "Take a bow" and added a black heart emoticon.

She looked beautiful in a black puffed sleeves top and shimmery trousers. She kept her hair in a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, she kept her makeup look natural, but added a winged eyeliner to give a more glamorous look.

Talking about working with director Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannaah expressed her admiration for him. "I got lucky. He is one of the filmmakers by whom I have been very inspired because he is the OG person who kind of did a lot of female lead films and all his female lead films are so memorable. Not just the films, but even the music, like I remember the tune of Fashion and the songs of Fashion, they were part of my playlist for a very, very long time. So I admired him on so many levels that I was like 'apna time aagaya hain'," she said as quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's upcoming film Plan A Plan B will stream on Netflix. The movie also stars Ritesh Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila.