Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Dating? Video Of Duo Spotted Kissing On New Year’s Party Goes Viral | Watch

Seems like 2023 has begun on a romantic note for actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The duo were recently spotted getting cozy at a New Year’s party in Goa.

A video of Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma has been going viral on social media, where the duo can be seen embracing each other with love. The video was shared by a Goan restaurant by the name Purple Martini, but is now available on Reddit thread.

Take a look at the video here:

Several users took to the comments section of the post to react to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s viral video. One user wrote, “Now this is a love story I am rooting for. Rooting for you girl- Tamannaah!” Another user wrote, “Wow they're really open, guess they don't plan on keeping their relationship hidden.”

“I am happy for them, these two talented people make a really good couple,” wrote a Reddit user on the thread. “Interesting, wonder how their paths crossed,” read another comment on the viral video.

According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma will star in ‘Lust Stories 2’. The series will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. A report in Pinkvilla read, “Tamannaah and Vijay will start shooting with Sujoy– while they begin readings and preparation closer to the shooting date.” No confirmation or denial to the news has been made by Tamannaah Bhatia or her team on the same yet.

The sequel to ‘Lust Stories’ would showcase stories from filmmakers including R.Balki, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkana Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, R Balki’s short will feature Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, and Neena Gupta. The trio have already finished shooting for their portion of Lust Stories 2.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship unfolds in the coming days. But they definitely make for a cute couple.