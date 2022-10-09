'Taking Notes': Adipurush Director Om Raut Talks About Making Edits Amid Massive Backlash

Ever since the makers of Adipurush release the teaser of the film, the video clip has been surrounded by controversies and has faced major backlash due to the VFX scenes depicted in the trailer. Now, the director of the film, Om Raut is no longer denying making changes to his film amid all the controversies. The movie is based on the Hindu epic of Ramayana.

A bunch of pleas have been filed against the film and also boycott calls are being made against the Prabhas and Sai Ali Khan-starrer. The movie was highly-anticipated, however, ever since the short teaser of the movie has been released, it has left all the fans disappointed and upset. While many were unhappy because of the CGI, others were angry because of the representation of Ravana.

Meanwhile, during a conversation with News18, the director of the film, Om Raut said that he is open to making changes based on the reaction the teaser received.

“Hum par vishwas rakhein (have faith in us). For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down, and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen,” Om Raut said.

When the director was asked whether he is willing to make changes in the film amid the backlash the teaser faced, Om said, “We have seen only 95 seconds of the teaser. I say this again, we are taking all the notes. I guarantee that nobody will be disappointed.”

Meanwhile. the movie stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The movie narrates the story of how Sita was abducted by Ravana and how Lord Ram saved her from Ravana's lair in Lanka. The movie will hit the big screens on January 12, 2023.