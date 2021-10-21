New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 has played a part in postponing and putting a halt to many much-awaited projects in the film industry and some of them are associated with big banners like Dharma Productions. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about Karan Johar's production house which has churned out many popular films this year including the superhit Shershaah.

Out of the many anticipated films, Dharma Productions' fans were all excited for its magnum opus Takht which was announced by Karan Johar in August 2019 and later in Feb 2020, the filmmaker said that the multi-starrer will go on floors in March the same year. However, all thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, the film's shooting could not begin and ever since there have been rumours about the film getting shelved.

And now, KJo has come out and spoken about that it's all rubbish and his 'passion project' Takht will definitely be made. In an interview with Film Companion, Karan said, "I am going to make that movie right after Rocky Aur Rani. I can't let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It’s got two and a half years of my prep work on it. Wi were rearing to go. I still remember we were starting on April 24 when the pandemic hit us in March. The film was so vast, voluminous and on a large scale, that on a daily basis, it needed a thousand people on set. It was that kind of film."

Talking about the genre of the film, the director further added, “It was an epic, period film based on the Mughal era. That again is a family film. It’s based in that era, but it is about on the interrelationships of that era, those people and those people that existed in the real world. I will always say, Rocky Aur Rani is my excitement project, but Takht is my passion project. And you cannot run away from your passion. So right after I’m done with my excitement, I’ll head towards my passion."

For the unversed, Takht reportedly stars biggies like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and others in key roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal