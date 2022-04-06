New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Whenever the name Takeshi’s Castle pops up, it brings back a volley of memories for all the Indian 90s and early 2000s kids. Takeshi's Castle was a Japanese show. However, it garnered immense popularity in India, and the reason is Jaaved Jaaferi. The hilarious Japanese obstacle game show became popular due to actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s commentary.

Now, once again it seems that the hilarious Japanese obstacle game show might make a return, and the reason is Jaaved Jaaferi's recent tweet. The Bollywood actor dropped a hint that the show might return.

Taking to Twitter, Jaaferi shared a post that reads, “Popular childhood Japanese show Takeshi’s Castle is getting a reboot. Amazon Prime Video is going to relaunch the hit reality series in 2023." Along with it, he wrote, “Hmmmm!!! Kya khayaal ? #TakeshisCastle #OnceMore."

Take a look at Jaaved's post here:

As soon as Jaaved's post went on the internet, it grabbed netizens' attention, and fans shared their excitement in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, “Javed ji what kya khyaal. Obviously, we love this show because of you. Definitely going to see it. You are one talented actor. And Takeshi s castle is only interesting because of you. Sir iss Baar Dilip Saab aur Raj Kumar ki awaaz mein commentary kijiye. Once more and always"

“Sir please aajao bachpan ki yaade phirse taazaa hojaegi school se bhag bhag ke aata tha..just to watch this show because of you,” another commented.

Back on March 30, as per a report in Deadline, Amazon Prime Video would reboot the iconic game show Takeshi's Castle.

"We're very much focused on investing in the best Japanese talent to deliver the highest quality content for our Prime Video customers in Japan. We believe that putting the spotlight on the very best stories from Japanese creators will not only excite our Japanese viewers but also audiences around the world," Erika North, Amazon Studios head of Originals, Asia Pacific was quoted as saying by Deadline.

Talking about Jaaved Jaaferi's work front, the actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen