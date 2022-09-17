'Take a Day Off And Enjoy Sir', Says Shah Rukh Khan As He Wishes PM Modi On His 72nd Birthday

People across India are wishing PM Narendra Modi a very happy 72nd birthday today (September 17). Wishes from all the spectrums for PM Modi are pouring in. Among them was Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. SRK took to his social media handle and penned a sweet birthday note for PM Modi. The actor expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for his dedication to the welfare of the country. He also prayed that the Prime Minister of the country is blessed with good health.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a sweet note for the PM as he wrote, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday, @narendramodi."

Take a look here:

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the actor who wished PM Modi on his special day, other actors including Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam Kher wished PM Modi on his birthday.

“Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Happy Birthday to you! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are trying your best to fulfill the responsibility of your oath! Will keep doing it for years! Thanks for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji !" Anupam Kher tweeted.

“Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader," Kangana took to her Instagram and wrote.

"Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead," wrote Akshay Kumar.

This year marks the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Modi. On his birthday, the long wait of decades came to an end as the first eight Cheetahs reached India from Africa's Namibia for the Cheetah Reintroudcution project. Around 8 am On September 17, the place carrying Cheetahs from Namibia landed at Gwalior Air Force Station.

Further, they were taken to their new home at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi released the Cheetahs from the cage. Pictures and videos of PM Modi releasing the wild animals are doing rounds on the internet.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create magic on the big screens as the actor has a bunch of projects in his pipeline. SRK will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan. Apart from that, the DDLJ actor will also feature in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK will be doing a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.