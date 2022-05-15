New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every Indian is feeling proud right now as India men's badminton team has created history by winning gold at Thomas Cup 2022. India defeated 14-time winners Indonesia, 3-0 to win the finals of the Thomas Cup 2022 at the Impact Arena in Thailand's Bangkok. The whole nation, including our B-town celebrities, are beaming with happiness. Take a look at Bollywood celebrity's reactions to India's historic win.

Thomas Cup: India men's badminton team creates history, beats Indonesia 3-0 to clinch maiden Gold medal; nation is elated, says PM

Anil Kapoor congratulated the team India and wrote, "This is incredible!! Congratulations to #TeamIndia!! Historic moment!!".

Taapsee Pannu was follwing the match from the start. She wrote, "History !!!! India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached finals !!! Take a bow boys !!! #ThomasCup".

Ritesh Deshmukh also praised the Indian team for their historic win. He wrote, "#ThomasCup2022 What an extraordinary achievement for Team India…. beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. Congratulations to the entire team- prayers, coaches, support staff and the entire Indian contingent."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav