New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush are going to be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, and recently they were spotted at Taj Mahal, for the shooting of their upcoming film. The pictures of the celebs are doing rounds on the internet and Akshay is seen in Shah Jahan's costume. However, there is one video that has caused quite a stir on social media as Sara Ali Khan shared a video in which she is seen introducing Akshay Kumar in the video and Akki has just nailed the right spot with his response.

In the video, Sara is wearing anarkali suit whereas Akshay is seen in the headgear and the actress is heard saying “Now I request you to look wahan even though Mr.Kumar is yahan.” To this, Akki replies and says, “Everyone can see that Sara tried to rhyme, isse ghatiya rhyme aaj tak nahi hua. Lekin koshish karne waalo ki haar nahi hoti.”

The Kedarnath actress shared the video with the caption that read, " “Namaste Darshako ???? from Taj Mahal ????” This video is surely going to leave you in splits.

She also shared the picture of Akshay Kumar on her Instagram and wrote, “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this ?? Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is ?? @akshaykumar”

Sara began the shoot for Atrangi Re in March in Varanasi before the lockdown. After which, the shoot came to halt and she had to return to Mumbai with her mother Amrita Singh.

This is the first time when Aanand L Rai is going to work together with Akshay and Sara. He has previously worked with Dhanush in the film Raanjhana, the film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Abhay Deol.

