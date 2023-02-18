OPEN IN APP

More In News

Taj-Divided By Blood Trailer: A Tale Of Mughal Empire Induced With Love, Power And Betrayal | Watch

Taj: Divided By Blood trailer features Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, and Dharmendra in lead roles. The famous story of Salim, Anarkali, and Akhbar is perfectly captured in the trailer showing the tale of love, power, and betrayal.

By Piyali Bhadra
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 04:19 PM (IST)
taj-divided-by-blood-trailer-a-tale-of-mughal-empire-induced-with-love-power-and-betrayal-watch

Taj: Divided By Blood retells the story of Mughals, filled with love and betrayal stars Nsaeeruddin Shah as Akhbar, Aashim Gulati as Salim, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, and Dharmendra as Salim Chisti will be released on March 3 on Zee5.

In the trailer, the Mughal emperor Akhbar announces his firstborn is not worthy of the throne, however, wishes to choose a successor amongst his other three sons. The three princes, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal are completely different from each other, where one is filled with art and royalty, one has only pure intentions, and the other is filled with greed.

The entry and the love chemistry of Salim and Anarkali portrayed by Aashim Gulati and Aditi Rao Hydari, threaten the seat of the throne, where the entry of Akhbar between the two is disclosed in the trailer.

Also Read
On Mahashivratri, Ajay Devgn Shares Glimpses Of Filming Maha Aarti Sequence From 'Bholaa'

The trailer also shows the telling of plenty of scandals and personal affairs going on inside the Mughal empire, where personal happiness and love go against the throne and amongst the brothers.

This grand saga will also quest for the ultimate power of the throne, and features Sandhya Mridul, Zarina Wahab, Sauraseni Maitra, Rahul Bose, and Dharmendra. The other prominent cast includes Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Shivani Tanksale, Deepraj Rana, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Sarawast, Digambar Prasad, and Zachary Coffin.

Also Read
Deepika Padukone Wishes To Play 'Wonder Woman, Barbie' In Hollywood, Says, 'Bring Us Something Worth Our Talent...'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Written by Simon Fantauzzo and helmed by Ronald Scalpello, the film is produced by Contiloe Digital and also features William Borthwick as the showrunner.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.