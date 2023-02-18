Taj-Divided By Blood Trailer: A Tale Of Mughal Empire Induced With Love, Power And Betrayal | Watch

Taj: Divided By Blood retells the story of Mughals, filled with love and betrayal stars Nsaeeruddin Shah as Akhbar, Aashim Gulati as Salim, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, and Dharmendra as Salim Chisti will be released on March 3 on Zee5.

In the trailer, the Mughal emperor Akhbar announces his firstborn is not worthy of the throne, however, wishes to choose a successor amongst his other three sons. The three princes, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal are completely different from each other, where one is filled with art and royalty, one has only pure intentions, and the other is filled with greed.

The entry and the love chemistry of Salim and Anarkali portrayed by Aashim Gulati and Aditi Rao Hydari, threaten the seat of the throne, where the entry of Akhbar between the two is disclosed in the trailer.

The trailer also shows the telling of plenty of scandals and personal affairs going on inside the Mughal empire, where personal happiness and love go against the throne and amongst the brothers.

This grand saga will also quest for the ultimate power of the throne, and features Sandhya Mridul, Zarina Wahab, Sauraseni Maitra, Rahul Bose, and Dharmendra. The other prominent cast includes Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Shivani Tanksale, Deepraj Rana, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Sarawast, Digambar Prasad, and Zachary Coffin.

Written by Simon Fantauzzo and helmed by Ronald Scalpello, the film is produced by Contiloe Digital and also features William Borthwick as the showrunner.