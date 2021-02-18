As per reports, Kareena Kapoor’s due date was on Feb 15 and she can deliver anytime now. Everyone in the family is prepping for the actress's second baby. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapoors and Pataudis are all set to welcome Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan second baby. Yes, as per reports, the actress was due on February 15 and can deliver anytime.

While the fans are waiting for Taimur’s brother/sister, the couple’s family is also super excited for the new one. Recently, Bebo’s mother Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor were seen visiting her to support her during the last days of her pregnancy.

And now daddy-to-be Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a car with son Taimur in Mumbai’s Bandra. Saif was sitting on the front seat with Taimur in his lap. Seems like the duo were driving to be with Kareena, who is all set for her second delivery.

The power couple announced the pregnancy last year in August through an official statement saying, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Talking about Kareena's second pregnancy, she has been quite active like her first one. The actress shot for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan during her initial trimester. Meanwhile, she has also been spotted outside in public for events and parties. Just a few days before her due date, she was snapped at her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash along with the rest of her family.

In an interaction with IANS, Kareena spoke about keeping herself busy during her pregnancy, she said, "I feel it's very important to keep oneself busy during pregnancy. It helps you turn off your worries and have a more comfortable pregnancy."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal