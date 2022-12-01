Taimur Ali Khan’s Adorable Reaction On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha’s Birth Will Win Your Hearts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter on November 6. The duo recently announced the name of their daughter as ‘Raha’ in a special Instagram post.

Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the birth announcement of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter with love, cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan had a special reaction to the news. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son too was overjoyed with the news of having a new baby sister and can’t wait to meet her in person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“The day Raha was born Kareena told her elder son Taimur that now he the eldest brother of one more sibling and it's his baby sister who has born today and Taimur couldn't contain his excitement to see her and hold the little much in his arms,” read a report in Bollywood Life.

The report further added that the newborn baby is not allowed any visitors as of now as parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are keeping tab on their daughter’s health. "Taimur is very excited to the gathering, and this will happen when Raha turns one month old on December 6, she is indeed the biggest joy for the entire Khandaan,” the report in Bollywood Life added.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 in a private ceremony. The duo announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.

On November 6, Alia Bhatt took to her social media account to announce the birth of their daughter. Recently, the ‘Brahmastra’ star shared a cute picture of Ranbir Kapoor and herself along with their daughter to reveal their daughter’s name.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” Alia Bhatt wrote in her Instagram post.