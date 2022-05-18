New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan sent the internet awwdorable mode on Wednesday as she shared a cute picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. People over the internet already love these two to the bits and now their new picture is winning the hearts of people online.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Saba shared a picture of Taimur and Jeh, where the five-year-old Tim is seen trying to lift Jeh. The picture is too adorable to be ignored. Sharing the picture, Saba also mentioned that the elder siblings are always concerned about the younger one and are protective towards the others. The picture also depicts Jeh baba trying to hold Tim as he protects him.

Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim. Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around!! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan". #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too."

Take a look here:

As soon as the post went online, it won millions of hearts. Fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, actor Namit Das also reacted to the picture and wrote, “O my god! What cuties".

Saba is an active social media user and often shares family pictures. For the unversed, Saba is veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's daughter and Saif and Soha Ali Khan's sister. Saba's Instagram feed is filled with adorable pictures of Tim and Jeh.

Apart from posting pictures on social media, Saba is also a protective person when it comes to her family. Recently, Saba shared reacted to an incident when Tim asked the paparazzi to shut their cameras.

Saba wrote, “I was shocked and surprised when people came up to me and said we're fans of Taimur. Or that we follow him. He was a BABY! Hardly a year. Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is no surprise that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5-year-old boy. You chase the children, and then when they are simply real and honest, the same old cute becomes criticism. How come? Children are growing up. They will change, evolve and learn. LET THEM BE. You don't need to be a fan or a fanatic critic. God bless ALL kids. Yours and ours.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen