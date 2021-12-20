New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents as their elder son Taimur Ali Khan turns five today, December 20. Bebo, who is currently in isolation after testing positive for the COVID-19, took to her Instagram handle to wish her 'heartbeat' a very happy birthday. The actress dropped an unseen adorable video of Taimur's "first steps and first fall" along with a heartfelt note for her "Tim Tim".

The video is from birthday boy Taimur's toddler days when he just started learning how to walk. In the video, he is dressed in a red and green striped jumpsuit, and as he takes the few steps all on his own, he falls. Calling Taimur "mera beta", Kareena wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta."

Meanwhile, Kareena's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her darling nephew, Taimur, on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared an adorable pic featuring little Tim with his darling Mama, Ranbir. She wrote, "Happy birthday cuteness #Taimur"

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture wishing Tim Tim. She wrote, "Happiest birthday Tim Tim. wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love.

Kareena's best friend Malaika Arora also wished little Tim on her Instagram handle.

Saif's sister Saba Khan was the first one to wish her little nephew Taimur on his fifth birthday. (Click here to read)

This year, Taimur's birthday is going to be a bit different as he may not have his mother, Kareena, around. The actress tested COVID-19 positive and is currently in the isolation. Bebo is missing her babies a lot and recently even shared their pics on her Instagram story.

