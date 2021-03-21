Tahira Kashyap is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The couple tied the knot in 2008. They are parents to Virajveer and Varushka.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The writer-director, Tahira Kashyap, who is known for her outspoken personality is back at it again. Recently, a remark on ripped jeans by Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat was making headlines and many celebrities came forward to take a dig at his remark. Joining the bandwagon, Tahira Kashyap shared an old picture in which she was donning a blue and white bikini and was flaunting her bald head.

What caught our attention was her caption, the author's caption read, "Atleast not wearing ripped jeans." Not only this, her picture also had a caption, that read, "Bald, bada** and bikini."

As soon as Tahira shared the picture, her friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section with praises. Actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a comment which had several clapping hand emojis. Singer Neeti Mohan also dropped a comment with fire emojis.

Recently, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat in an event in Dehradun said that those women who wear ripped jeans send the wrong message to society. According to media reports, he said, "Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and are a bad example that parents set for children."

Well, this is not the first time when Tahira posted a picture in which she was flaunting her body with a powerful post. She did it in the past too. Yes, you read that right.

Recently, she shared a picture in which she was flaunting her body in a vest and shorts, and she was sending a message on body positivity as Kendall Jenner's pictures were doing rounds on the internet. She shared the post with the caption, that read, "Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I, too, wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that!"

She further wrote, "felt quite heroic and grateful to this weight that I am trying to beat off."

Check out her post:

In 2019, she shared a post in which she was showing off her scar, and she penned a powerful note in which she was raising awareness about world cancer day.

See post:

When she embraced her tummy folds and posted a quirky note, see post:

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The couple tied the knot in 2008. They are parents to Virajveer and Varushka.

