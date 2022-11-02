Tadka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu And Ali Fazal's Rom-Com

Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal-starrer 'Tadka' finally get a release date and will go directly on the OTT platform instead of a theatrical run. Actor Prakash Raj made his directorial debut with this film, but it never got its release date. Apart from Ali and Taapsee, the movie also stars Shriya Saran and Nana Patekar in the lead role. The movie will stream on Zee5.

Announcing the release date, Zee5 wrote, "Kadhai garam karlo mere yaar, kyunki #PyaarKaTadka hai lagne ko tayyar!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Tadka is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Malayalam blockbuster film ‘Salt N’ Pepper’. It is written by Surya Menon and produced by Sameer Dixit, and Jatish Varma via their Movie Makers Inc. banner and Prakash Raj under his Prakash Raj Productions.

The music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, Vivek Kar, Ankit Tiwari, Anil Rubens and Kapil Jangir. Whereas Preetha Jayaraman did the cinematography and A. Sreekar Prasad did the editing of the film. The movie also stars Rajesh Sharma, Lillete Dubey, Naveen Kaushik, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Salt N Pepper stars Lal, Asif Ali, Shwetha Menon, and Mythili in the lead roles, with Baburaj and Vijayaraghavan in the supporting roles.

Prakash Raj also bought the remake rights of Salt N Pepper in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. The movie revolves around two couples, where the main characters are Kalidasan, an archaeologist; Maya, a dubbing artist; Meenakshi, an IELTS student; Manu, a happy-go-lucky management graduate; and Babu, Kalidasan's cook.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Doobaara, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. She is working on Jana Gana Mana, Alien and Blurr. She will star in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Whereas, Ali Fazal is currently working on the third season of Mirzapur. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video.