New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap, has finally hit the theatres today, December 3, 2021. The romantic action drama helmed by Milan Luthria is a remake of 2018 hit Telugu film RX 100. A day ago, a special screening was held in Mumbai, which was attended by several A-listers, including Kajol, Salman Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Jackie Shroff and others.

As the film has made to the big screen, several netizens took to their Twitter handle to share their views on Ahan Shetty's debut film. Applauding, Ahan's acting skills, a user wrote, "#AhanShetty got perfect launch like a true blue hindi star ! His rage , intensity and looks everything is on point . An amalgamation of excellent direction , good screenplay , breathtaking cinematography and scintillating music."

Another user compared Tadap with Kabir Singh and Aashiqui and wrote, "This film is better than #KabirSingh and #Aashiqui. #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria done excellent job. Sir @SunielVShetty will be proud of his son. @milanluthria @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala"

Here have a look at reactions:

#Tadap movie review#AhanShetty got perfect launch like a true blue hindi star ! His rage , intensity and looks everything is on point . An amalgamation of excellent direction , good screenplay , breathtaking cinematography and scintillating music. — Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) December 3, 2021

All I can say for now is that #Tadap is going to be sure shot HITTT ! Review by 10PM ... — CineHub (@RV4860) December 2, 2021

Hearing superb reviews about #Tadap and some fabulous feedback about #AhanShetty. The film fraternity has a new #Superstar. Go watch it!! @SunielVShetty @NGEMovies — ashuu trikha (@ashuutrikha) December 2, 2021

Nothing gives more joy than to see your children succeed. Hearing great reviews of #TADAP .Especially about debutant #AhanShetty. Congratulations!! And I see happy parents, @SunielVShetty n #Mana beaming with pride. Congratulations to both of you as your son makes a dream debut❤ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the film, it is based in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Ahan, as Ishana, falls deeply in love with Ramisa, a politicians daughter. However, soon their love story takes a drastic turn when he gets to know Ramisa never loved him and used him for her basic needs. This makes Ishana furious and takes up violence to forget Ramisa.

Apart from Ahan and Tara, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Tadap is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, with Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv