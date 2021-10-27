New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's much-awaited debut film Tadap's trailer is out and about. The film which also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead will be released on December 3 this year. The makers of Tadap took to their official social media handle to share the trailer.

Going by the look and feel of the characters and the film over all, it promises to be quite an intense romantic saga with a mix of action and drama. Talking about Ahan Shetty, he is looking like a true copy of his father Suniel Shetty, not just by the looks but also by the type of role he chose. Buffed up body and bearded look are enough to make him look almost like his dad.

Suniel Shetty was known as a celebrated action hero in his league and now his son seems to be following his footsteps right from his debut film. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria, on the other hand is playing a girl-next-door who falls in love with Ishaana (Ahan Shetty's character).

Take a look at the trailer of Tadap here:

This romantic action drama, helmed by Milan Luthria and is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the trailer of Tadap? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal