Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut on the silver screen with his upcoming film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look of the film and announced the trailer release. The romantic action drama, helmed by Milan Luthria, is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

In the first teaser, Ahan is looking all beefed up as he throws the cigarette in style. He can be seen coming outside from a deserted building in a hilly region, while his bike can be seen parked downstairs. However, makers have not revealed his full look and for that viewers will have to wait for the trailer, which will be out Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle and shared the teaser along with a note, "A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me.”

A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me 🙏 @milanluthria @TaraSutaria @WardaNadiadwala https://t.co/64SWh0NwzO — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 26, 2021

In the second teaser, makers unveiled the look of Tara Sutaria as Ramisa. She can be seen standing on a hilltop adorning a beautiful dress.

Ahan Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser along with a caption, "Ishana ki aankhon ka Tara. Presenting @tarasutaria as Ramisa in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap"(sic).

Tadap's shooting started in 2019 at a theatre named Central Plaza in Mumbai as Ahan's character runs a movie theatre. The film also stars Suniel as Laxman apasrt from Sikander Kher, Sharat Saxena and Amit Sadh. Tapad will release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, Suniel, in an interview with leading daily, once talked about Ahan's debut. He was quoted saying, "I take acting tips from Ahan. He inspires me. He is a very dedicated boy. His debut film will go on floors in December and there can’t be a better combination than Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox. Ahan is in very safe hands and his journey has begun well. Now, it’s his hard work, luck and talent. He has got a good start and rest depends on audience now.”

