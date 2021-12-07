New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's film Tadap witnessed a good start at the box office. The audience is praising the acting skills of the debutant and Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan. So far, the film has minted Rs 13.52 crore. According to the Box office, "The film has dropped under 50% at around 45% due to good holds at mass centres. Obviously a 30% type hold across India would have been optimum which would have taken it close to the 3 crore nett mark but this drop is a decent result for Tadap."

Including all the earning, the Milan Luthria directorial stands at Rs 15.25 crore. Now, the makers are expecting the film to enter the 20 crore club in the coming few days.

According to Box Office report, "Tadap is on course for a 20 crore nett week plus and should have some legs post week one if the next few days hold if it can add some decent collection post week one the film will come out with a pretty decent result. Its not a great performance but that is never going to happen with this type of film so quickly after the pandemic where its the bigger films that can perform more closer to their pre-pandemic levels."

Talking about the film, it is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100 and the first romantic drama to release in theatres. As per the audience, Ahan overshadowed Tara's character with his raw and prolific acting. The film is about a guy who is hopelessly in love with a girl but things take a 360 degree turn when he gets to know that the girl is using him for physical needs.

Apart from Ahan and Tara, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati. Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, with Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer.

