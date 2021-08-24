The film's release date was announced by the makers on their official social media handle. Scroll down to know more in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Director Milan Luthria's film 'Tadap', starring Suniel Shetty's debutant son Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria, is all set to hit the big screen on December 3.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram account of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Tuesday.

The announcement read: "Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021 Directed by @milan.a.luthria."

Ahan too shared the same announcement on his Instagram page and captioned it: "#Tadap 03/12/21."

'Tadap' is a remake of the Telugu hit romantic action drama film 'RX 100', which stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput, Rao Ramesh and Ramki.

