New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, now Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested COVID-19 positive. The Gully Boy star confirmed the news on his social media handle. He posted a story assuring his fans that he is doing fine and is taking necessary precautions advised by doctors.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."(sic)

Here have a look:

On Saturday, actress Tara Sutaria was also tested COVID-19 positive. This news was reported by the entertainment portal, FilmFare. However, the actress has yet not confirmed the news.

Earlier this week, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashish Vidyarthi had confirmed COVID-19 positive. Currently, they all are taking precautions and are under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is once again vigorously spreading in Maharashtra. The state reported more than 15,000 cases for the second straight day. State CM Uddhav Thackeray warned Mumbaikar to follow the guidelines, otherwise, he will have to reimpose lockdown in the state.

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Uddhav said on Saturday.

Coming back to Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the work front, the actor was busy shooting for 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. This year, the actor will be seen in four films, namely Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan; Phone Bhoot; Yudhra and Shakun Batra's untiled co-starring Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv