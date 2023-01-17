Tabu's First Look From Bholaa OUT, Social Media Says ‘Vijay Salgaokar Ka Peecha Chod Do’

It appears that Tabu's police officer attitude is leaving no stone unturned to locate the whereabouts of a notorious criminal. Be it gazing at the weapon, or aiming it at an unknown target, the boss lady is ready to flaunt her Khaki uniform in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa.'

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, uncovered the first motion poster of actor Tabu from his upcoming anticipated film 'Bholaa.' Taking it to his Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared the motion poster and wrote, "Ek khaki. Sau shaitaan #TabuInBholaa."

In the released motion poster, Tabu can be seen donning a cop avatar with a gun in her hand and back sunglasses giving major boss lady vibes. Soon after the release of her look and role, fans took over the comment section and cheered her with hearts and fire emoticons.

Actress Huma Qureshi was also seen in the comment section where she wrote, "Tabu" with several fire emoticons. Many social media users wrote, "Tabu ji fir se ek baar Box office pe bawal machane ko taiyar hai, " another user wrote, "Blockbuster loading." Some users also cracked a few 'Drishyam' jokes and wrote, "Vijay Salgaonkar Ka Peecha Chod Do Mam," while another one wrote, "Pehele vijay salgaonkar ke piche ab uske jaise dikhne wale ke piche."

'Bholaa' is set to be released on March 30, and the film recently wrapped its shooting schedule. 'Bholaa' is an official remake of the Tamil film 'Kathi.' The film is styled around the life of a one-man army, which is set for one night, fighting tons of enemies in various forms, including humans and others.

Directed by Ajay Devgn himself, he is also playing the lead in the film alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobrial, Sanjay Mishra, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles.

'Bhola' marks Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial film, after 'U', 'Me aur Hum', 'Shivaay' and 'Runway 34.' It also marks the seventh collaboration of Tabu and Ajay Devgn as the duo was recently seen in 'Drishyam 2' and has also done films together including, 'Drishyam', 'Haqeeqat', 'Golmaal Again', 'Vijaypath', and 'Thakshak.'

Tabu was recently seen in Aasmaan Bharadwaj's 'Kuttey' alongside Arjun Kapoor, where the film did not work commercially but gained positive reviews from the critics. Tabu also gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the film.

She will also be seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled, 'The Crew.' The film is touted to be a comedy riot against the backdrop of an airline, where webs of lies and unwarranted situations mark the destinies of the three leading ladies.