Taaza Khabar Teaser: Witness Bhuvan Bam In Never-Before-Seen Avatar | Watch

Bhuvan Bam who is popularly known for his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, is all set to make his OTT debut on Disney+Hotstar with his upcoming web series, Taaza Khabar.

Taking to Instagram, the YouTuber on Thursday shared the teaser of Taaza Khabar. The caption of the post read, "Ek vardaan ne badal di Vasya ki kahani. Watch Me in a never before seen avatar - #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar coming soon."

Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the teaser was shared via Instagram. A fan commented, "Bhuvan bam mtlb fire." Another user wrote, "Ohhh myyy myyyy. This is sooo good!!!". "Hayeeeeee yeh kya dekh liya .. like omggggggggg seeing bhuvan I. this new avatar .... I'm mind blown ninni," a third user excitedely commented.

Watch The Teaser Here:

The movie also stars actor Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role along with Bhuvan Bam. Earlier, the actress shared a sling of pictures announcing the wrap-up of Taaza Khabar.

Taking to Twitter, the Mirzapur actress wrote, “AND we wrap TAAZA KHABAR @disneyplushotstar ! All heart and so much love Uff I don’t know where to begin on what this has meant to me. Playing Madhu has been such a fulfilling experience. A very different look & character that I’ll reveal soon. What a fun, crazy ride with an incredible cast and crew. Thank you ! Bhuvan Bam, you know what you mean to me. So proud of Vasya and what you’ve done !”

Earlier, in June, Bhuvan in a conversation with the Free Press Journal also talked about his role in the series. " "In 'Taaza Khabar', I am playing a role that anyone with dreams and aspirations can definitely relate with," he had said as quoted by the Free Press Journal.

"It is a story of an ordinary man who is put into extraordinary situations and bestowed with miraculous powers to deal with not-so-common situations. It is the tale of you and me, yearning to lead a better life — something which connects all of us," Bhuvan added.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan will not only make his debut as an actor but with the upcoming web series, he will also mark his debut as a producer as he will be co-producing the series under his home production company ‘BB ki Vines Production’.

Bhuvan Bam is one of the most famous and loved YouTubers of India with his YouTube channel having over 25 million subscribers. Apart from this, he is also a singer, songwriter, and writer.