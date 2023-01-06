'Taaza Khabar' Review: Bhuvan Bam-Starrer Is A Typical 'Rags To Riches' Tale Which Is Too Much Dependent On Its Cast

After impressing the audience all across the world with his funny videos, comedian Bhuvan Bam is basking in praises for his latest released Disney+Hotstar web series Taaza Khabar. The show revolves around the life of a Sanitation worker, how he stumbles upon magical powers which leads to a riveting new ride for the man, and how it stirs his humble life.

Bhuvan Bam portrays Vasant, also known as Vasya, a urinal attendant who has his eyes filled with aspirations of a wealthy future for himself, his worn-out mother, and his lover. Taaza Khabar honours an individual who has the perseverance to achieve his goals.

We are introduced to a few men in the first episode who are working arduously to realise their ultimate objectives. Although there is a desire to advance, they lack the motivation to do so and are viewed as third-class citizens by the outside world. Vasant (Bhuvan), the first person, works at a public restroom, Madhu, the second person, works as a s*x worker, and Mehboob, the third person, is regarded as one of the most sincere and genuine people among them. Peter, a different character, is a local Chinese restaurant employee who only wants to have fun.

The show has merit just for the way it integrates fantasy into a narrative that is firmly grounded in reality. Even a thousand dollars hidden under three layers of locks can make a man instantly wealthy. Thus, there must be a criminal involved in this, or magic.

A man gaining power changes the environment, thus the second half's excess of style only serves to highlight how lacking it was in the first. A man attempting to eat a bite that is significantly larger than his mouth is shown to be silly by Bhuvan. Although HE is able to go "Aukaat ke bahar," but for a reason.

Bhuvan Bam has done a commendable job in Taaza Khabar. The 28-year-old plays a completely different persona without any protection from his decade-long alter identities. Bam manages to bring out the emotions of Vasant really well. On the other hand, Shriya Pilgaonkar, who plays a s*x worker, does her job pretty well. She works as a s*x worker in order to own her boutique with her designed dresses. JD Chakravarthi aka Satya, a local politician, plays a baddie, and is one of the most important parts of the series.

For this show's casting, director Himank Gaur deserves praise, especially for the roles of Madhu (Shriya Pilgaonkar), Alpa (Atisha Naik), and Reshma (Shilpa Shukla).

Taaza Khabar is a typical "rags to riches" tale that teaches readers a valuable lesson about how unchecked wealth and power can frequently bring about catastrophe. It's a return to Bollywood narrative at its most fundamental, which is also the show's fatal mistake because it doesn't change the model in any meaningful way.