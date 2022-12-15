Taaza Khabar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Bhuvan Bam's Web Series

BHUVAN Bam, one of the most popular YouTubers in India, is all set to make his OTT debut with his upcoming web series 'Taaza Khabar'. Known for playing different characters in the videos for his YouTube channel 'BB ki Vines', Bhuvan will play the lead role in Taaza Khabar and will be seen in a different avatar.

Taaza Khabar OTT release date:

Taaza Khabar will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 6, 2023.

Sharing the trailer, Bhuvan wrote, "Jaadu ya chamatkaar? Dhoka ya yakeen? Vardaan ya shraap? Dekho Vasya ki anokhi kahani #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar mein - all episodes streaming from Jan 6th, only on @disneyplushotstar."

Bhuvan announced Taaza Khabar in June 2022 with a teaser without revealing much about the storyline.

Sharing the teaser, Bhuvan wrote, "With good karma on one’s side, can one man set out to become a master of his own destiny? Meet Vasya from my OTT debut #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar only on @disneyplushotstar. Meet the cast & hop on to this miraculous journey along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab, Deven Bhojani sir & me. Can’t wait to bring this to you soon."

Apart from Bhuvan Bam, the web series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab and Deven Bhojani and it is directed by Himank Gaur.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan will also star in a romantic comedy which will be produced the project under his production house BB Ki Vines Production.

Talking about the details of his new project, Bhuvan said, “It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable. Anyone watching it will always know that one person will be exactly like that person."

Bhuvan was last seen in the web series Dhindhora, which is streaming on his YouTube for free. The YouTuber plays multiple characters in his videos like Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr Hola, Papa Maakichu and Detective Mangloo. He kept these characters in his series Dhindhora as well.