Taaza Khabar: 10 Tweet To Read Before Watching Bhuvan Bam's New Web Series

Bhuvan Bam is all set to make his OTT debut with the much-awaited series 'Taaza Khabar'. Bhuvan is one of the most popular YouTubers in India and is known for playing different characters in his videos. This will be the first time Bhuvan will be seen in a different role where he will be seen in a new character.

As the web series is out on Disney+ Hotstar, read these 10 tweets before deciding to watch Taaza Khabar.

Money make you so much arrogant that you don’t see what’s happening around you. @Bhuvan_Bam Amazing Series bhai .



पैसे का गर्मी हर कोई नहीं सह पाता .



Finished watching #TaazaKhabar . Much love for you BB. — Ashish Kr Singh (@ashishmach20) January 6, 2023

Hope #TaazaKhabar Will Be The Most Successful Series Then People Will Recognize More Creators Like @Bhuvan_Bam 🫶💕 — Gaurnism 🪐 (@who_gaurav_33) January 6, 2023

I woke up last night watching the #TaazaKhabar, what a series yaar @Bhuvan_Bam! Really what acting have you done. After #Dhindhora, this has now become my favorite series. It is not that these two are the only ones, I like every video of yours, but you have done very good acting! — AAYUSH_MASLEKAR (@_ItsMeAayushh) January 6, 2023

Aaj ki taaza khabar @Bhuvan_Bam bhau ne fhaad diya hai.

We all enjoyed it.

It’s a must watch series!! — Sagar Chaudhari (@sagarkchaudhari) January 6, 2023

@Bhuvan_Bam what an acting, mind blowing performance in #TaazaKhabar , Just watched it Amazing Story, Loved it. We want Season 2🔥🔥#TaazaKhabar

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Alok Kumar (@AlokKum006) January 6, 2023

Completed #TaazaKhabarOnHotstar

What an Amazing Series i Just Binge Watch it

Made a video at 5.30am in Morning Uploaded on Youtube

Entertainment Packages

Must watch Great Performance by Everyone Single Character

Link- https://t.co/dy4MVMl1BP@Bhuvan_Bam @ShriyaP #TaazaKhabar pic.twitter.com/5LloFmiYUg — Deepesh Gajwa (@im_Dazzler) January 6, 2023

Bhuvan bhai taaza khabar rat ko 10:30 baje aagya tha mene dekh liya bhaiiii🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏what a story

& Actors are🔥🔥❤️❤️ — Saraiya Vraj (@SaraiyaVraj05) January 6, 2023

Taaza Khabar - riveting web series. It marks the new era ushered in by new age talent who make their own place. The acting prowess of @Bhuvan_Bam and @ShriyaP makes it so good that it has to be watched in one go! #TaazaKhabar — Divyam Rastogi (@divyamrastogi_) January 6, 2023

Apart from Bhuvan Bam, the web series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab and Deven Bhojani and it is directed by Himank Gaur.

Sharing the trailer, Bhuvan wrote, "Jaadu ya chamatkaar? Dhoka ya yakeen? Vardaan ya shraap? Dekho Vasya ki anokhi kahani #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar mein - all episodes streaming from Jan 6th, only on @disneyplushotstar."

Bhuvan will also star in a romantic comedy which will be produced the project under his production house BB Ki Vines Production.

Talking about the details of his new project, Bhuvan said, “It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable. Anyone watching it will always know that one person will be exactly like that person."

Bhuvan was last seen in the web series Dhindhora, which is streaming on his YouTube channel 'BB Ki Vines' for free. The YouTuber plays multiple characters in his videos like Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr Hola, Papa Maakichu and Detective Mangloo. He kept these characters in his series Dhindhora as well.

As of now, BB Ki Vines YouTube channel has over 25 million subscribers.