  • News
  • Entertainment

Taaza Khabar: 10 Tweet To Read Before Watching Bhuvan Bam's New Web Series

Taaza Khabar stars Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab and Deven Bhojani. The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 10:11 AM IST
Minute Read
Taaza Khabar: 10 Tweet To Read Before Watching Bhuvan Bam's New Web Series
Taaza Khabar OTT Review (Image Courtesy: Bhuvan Bam/Instagram)

Bhuvan Bam is all set to make his OTT debut with the much-awaited series 'Taaza Khabar'. Bhuvan is one of the most popular YouTubers in India and is known for playing different characters in his videos. This will be the first time Bhuvan will be seen in a different role where he will be seen in a new character.

As the web series is out on Disney+ Hotstar, read these 10 tweets before deciding to watch Taaza Khabar.

Apart from Bhuvan Bam, the web series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab and Deven Bhojani and it is directed by Himank Gaur.

Sharing the trailer, Bhuvan wrote, "Jaadu ya chamatkaar? Dhoka ya yakeen? Vardaan ya shraap? Dekho Vasya ki anokhi kahani #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar mein - all episodes streaming from Jan 6th, only on @disneyplushotstar."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Bhuvan will also star in a romantic comedy which will be produced the project under his production house BB Ki Vines Production.

Talking about the details of his new project, Bhuvan said, “It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable. Anyone watching it will always know that one person will be exactly like that person."

Bhuvan was last seen in the web series Dhindhora, which is streaming on his YouTube channel 'BB Ki Vines' for free. The YouTuber plays multiple characters in his videos like Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr Hola, Papa Maakichu and Detective Mangloo. He kept these characters in his series Dhindhora as well.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Bhuvan Bam's 'Taaza Khabar' Releases Today, Farzi..
Bollywood News LIVE: Bhuvan Bam's 'Taaza Khabar' Releases Today, Farzi..

As of now, BB Ki Vines YouTube channel has over 25 million subscribers.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.