Actress Priya Ahuja who plays Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter took to her official social media handle to share the video herself. Scroll down to watch it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is enjoying her parenthood a lot these days. She also keeps posting many things related to parenthood on social media. Meanwhile, a video of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Rita is seen in a romantic mood. We will tell you with whom she is romancing now.

Priya Ahuja, is romancing Malav Rajda, the director of the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Both are seen standing in the balcony and doing moves on romantic songs. Now you must be thinking that what is the relation of Priya Ahuja with Malav Rajda, then let us tell you, both are husband and wife and are a popular part of TV industry and show.

Priya Ahuja has posted this romantic video, in which she is seen wearing a heavy white sari. Posting the video, Priya wrote, 'Tere yaar bathare ne mera tuhi ae bus yaara.' This is the line of a popular Bollywood song. At the same time, Malav Rajda is seen wearing a simple shirt and more trousers. People are liking the video a lot. People are praising the couple a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the character of Rita Reporter was less visible, but was quite popular. Priya Ahuja played the role of a reporter of 'Kal Tak' channel in the show, who lived in Gokuldham Society. Priya has not appeared in the show for a long time, but remains very active on social media. She also shares pictures and videos with her husband and their baby. Along with this, she also gives tips on baby handling to new moms.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal