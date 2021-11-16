New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali who used to play the role of Sonu became quite a hot topic on Internet recently. The actress who rose to fame from the popular comedy show enjoys a good following on social media despite quitting the serial and that's the reason for her posts to grab attention whenever she shares something.

But apparently, an old video of hers is doing rounds on the internet where she is seen surfing at a beach wearing a blue bikini. Nidhi had taken to her official Instagram handle to share a post in march which included a couple of pictures and a clip featuring her with surfboard. She captioned the post saying, “Good vibes happen on the tides.”

Take a look at Nidhi Bhanushali's throwback Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, as soon as fans came across her pictures and video they got impressed instantly and started calling her multi-talented as she surfed easily on the waves.

For the unversed, Nidhi was working in TMKOC as a child artist and had replaced Jheel Mehta in 2012 and later she quit the show in the year 2019 to pursue her studies further. And now Palak Sidhwani is playing the role of Sonu.

On the other hand, talking about the actors of the show, they often find themselves in limelight one or the other way. Recently, Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta was in media glare due to her fitness transformation and also her Instagram handle where she keeps posting her hot pics usually.

Apart from this, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy shows on Indian Television. It began in 2008 and has been running successfully ever since.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal