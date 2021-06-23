Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak's son spoke about his father's health status in a recent interview to a leading daily. Read on to know more about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular comedy TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is well-known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in the show, is suffering from cancer. Yes, the veteran actor is undergoing treatment for cancer, but his health is stable and he has returned to shooting.

Yes, the actor is filming for the show from Gujarat. While speaking about his health, Ghanshyam Nayak said that he stays positive in life and was looking forward to being back on the sets of the show. Meanwhile, in the show, it is being shown that Nattu Kaka is back to his village and is talking to Jethalal via video calling.

As per the actor, it was just one day's shoot which happened in Daman and soon he will return to Mumbai to be on the sets of the show.

Talking about his cancer, Ghanshyam was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year during a scan where some strange spots on his neck were discovered. Ever since the actor has been going through chemotherapy. However, he is keeping well as per his son Vikas.

Speaking to a leading daily, his son told, "In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which some spots were found again. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way but we did not want to take any risk and started his chemotherapy sessions again. He is completely fine. We take him to the hospital for the session just once a month. We will get a PET scan done again next month and I hope those spots are gone."

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running show on Indian television. It is based on the life story of Gokuldham housing society's members and their dailylife struggles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal