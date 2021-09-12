Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta took to her official social media handle to share a post and slammed people for slut-shaming her. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Not long ago, we reported to you that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta's dating rumours are doing rounds on the internet with her co-star Raj Anadkat aka Tapu. And now the actress has finally spoken up about the whole scenario through an angry post.

Yes, Munmun Dutta took to her official social media handle to share an angry post and slammed people for slut-shaming her. In her first post she targetted the people who spread such rumours and wrote:

"To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didnn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA."

It's not the first time that Munmun Dutta is in headlines, recently, the actress landed into a controversy for unknowingly using a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos. However, she posted a long note on her official social media handle and issued an apology.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for 13 years. While Munmun Dutta has been associated with the show since starting, Raj Anadkat came onboard in 2017 as Tapu replacing Bhavya Gandhi.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal