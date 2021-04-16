Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumar Modi shared that the actor Kush Shah along with other crew members have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Read on to know what he said.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, many people in Mumbai are contracting the virus. right from movie stars to TV celebs, a number of them have been infected. Recently, TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Goli aka Kush Shah and a few other crew members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yes, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the news and told SpotboyE, "We had not thought of any possibility of going out for the shoot because the guidelines that came out 3-4 days ago didn't mention a ban on shooting. According to those guidelines we had to take everyone's RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive."

He further added, "But we had already home-quarantined them because while taking the test they were showing some symptoms. We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with COVID-19 cases. And its capital Mumbai is also facing the wrath of the deadly virus. Recently, it recorded the highest number of infections and therefore, to control the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has imposed a 15-day-long curfew in the state. This led all the shootings of TV shows, films, ads and more came to a halt.

Keeping in mind the government's 15-day curfew rules, the producer agreed to the decision however, he has not yet decided to shift the shooting location out of Maharashtra as of now.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal