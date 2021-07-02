Munmun Dutta took to her official social media handle to share the pictures from her photoshoot with her fans and followers. Scroll down to see pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji's latest pictures from her photoshoot are making fans go gaga over her. Yes, the actress recently took to her official social media handle to share her latest clicks.

In the first series of photos, Munmun is seen dressed in a long floral dress where she is striking different poses. Meanwhile, her other bunch of pics features her wearing a satin navy blue romper which she teamed up with a statement necklace.

Take a look at Munmun Dutta’s Instagram pics here:

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

As soon as Munmun dropped the pics, comments from fans and her followers started pouring in. Some wrote, 'wow', some called her 'beautiful' while some shared heart emojis.

Meanwhile recently, the actress landed herself into trouble for using a casteist slur in her video unknowingly. The whole incident sparked controversy and people started calling her out for using inappropriate words. A few FIRs were also filed against the actress for the same, however, the Supreme Court has put a stay on them. Meanwhile, Munmun immediately realised her mistake and issued an apology on social media by posting a message on her Twitter handle.

She wrote, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal