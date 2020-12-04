Abhishek's family further said that they have been receiving threatening phone calls from people, demanding that they pay back the loans that he had taken from them.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The family of Abhishek Makwana, writer of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who allegedly committed suicide on November 27, has alleged that he was a victim of cyber fraud and took the extreme step due to blackmailing.

Abhishek's family further said that they have been receiving threatening phone calls from people, demanding that they pay back the loans that Abhishek had taken from them.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Abhishek's brother Jenis has claimed that his email records revealed of the financial fraud. Abhishek also wrote a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was going through some financial trouble for the past few months, but the letter did not mention more details to it, the police said.

Jenis told The Mumbai Mirror, "I checked my brother’s mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owed someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and others were from different states of India".

He further added to it, "From what I understood from the email records, my brother first took a small loan from one of the ‘easy loan’ apps that charge a very high rate of interest. I looked at the transactions between them and my brother closely after that. I noticed that they kept sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans. Their interest rates are as high as 30 per cent".

Abhishek's death record has been registered by Charkop police in which they mentioned that the 37-year-old was found hanging in his flat in Kandivali building on November 27.

An officer from Charkop police station was quoted saying, "Right now, there is no solid evidence of the fraud or that the company was harassing the deceased. As and when we establish anything, we will proceed with the necessary action against the company".

