Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha's Year-Long Dues Not Paid, Actor Says, 'Tell Me Something New...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is touted as one of the best comic TV shows so far. The show's characters including Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben, and more are being loved by fans since Day 1, but The famous daily soap experienced many exits last year, which left fans wondering why they left.

It is pertinent to note that actor Shailesh Lodha, who plays the titular role of Taarak Mehta in TMKOC, left the show abruptly in April 2022. According to the HT, a source claimed that the actor's payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show.

"It’s approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed," claimed the source.

The source further added, "He felt disrespected and left the show without any notice. Shailesh has maintained a dignified silence since then. This isn’t the first time when someone’s cheque has been delayed. Neha’s (actor Neha K Mehta, who played Anjali in the show) ₹30-40 lakh are yet to be cleared by the producer. Even Raj Anadkat (actor), who played Tappu, faced similar issues."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Shailesh Lodha also opened up on the same and told Hindustan Times, "Tell me something new. I’m travelling for my poetry gigs. I’ll be talking when I’m back."