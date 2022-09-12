Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sacchin Shroff To Replace Shailesh Lodha? Deets Inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running and most popular shows in the Indian television industry. However, fans were disappointed after Shailesh Lodha, who essayed the role of Taarak Mehta, quit the show. According to the latest reports, Sacchin Shroff will replace Shailesh Lodha as the new Taarak Mehta in the show.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers did not deny the news of Sacchin Shroff joining the show. "We are not denying the news but the audience is definitely in for a surprise," Neela Films Productions told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, the official YouTube channel of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently uploaded a new video, announcing the entry of a new character. However, the video did not reveal who will come to the show.

It is also reported that Sacchin Shroff has already started shooting for the show and will make his first appearance on Tuesday. Earlier, Disha Vakani, who essayed the role of Daya Ben, also left the show.

Meanwhile, Sacchin Shroff is a popular name in the Indian television industry and has been part of many successful shows. He was last seen in the web series Aashram, which is streaming on MX Player. He was part of the Netflix film Dasvi, which also starred Abishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He was seen in hit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running on television since 2008 and has been the longest running Indian show. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

The show revolves around residents of the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, where the residents come from different backgrounds. The characters are Jethala, Daya Ben, Tapu, Champaklal, Taarak Mehta, Anjali, Iyer, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Madhu, Sonu, Dr Hathi, Babita and Sodhi, among others.