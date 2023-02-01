Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers Dismiss Claims That They Didn't Pay Shailesh Lodha's Dues, 'When You Leave Any Company...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most well-liked comedic TV shows, had multiple exits last year, much to the dismay of fans and followers. Taarak Mehta, popularly known as Shailesh Lodha, the show's most adored character, abruptly left in April 2022 without giving a reason.

Recently, a report in HT stated that the actor's payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show due to which he exited the show. Though the actor didn't say much about the topic, he did say that there is nothing new to it. But, now the show's team has released a statement, thereby dismissing the claim.

According to the Indian Express, the project head of TMKOC, Suhel Ramani, released a statement and said that the dues have not been cleared as Lodha hasn’t completed his formalities. "Despite repeated communication to sign all dues documents and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it."

He went on to state, "When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artiste, staff or technician needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities."

Another source close to the production asserted, "Shailesh Lodha and other actors have been like an extended family of the production house. We have maintained a dignified silence on exits and cause of the exits due to respect to the person concerned. It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. To forget the relationship and popularity that they received from the show is unethical. Payment is not an issue. He will get his dues but he needs to do closure and sign the papers."

Further commenting on the not paying dues to the cast, the team said, "If that was the case, no artist would have worked with the production. It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. Every artist working in such a long-running daily show has to be disciplined. TMKOC is a daily show and the team works round the clock to maintain the quality of the show. One cannot be ungrateful to the audience."