In the upcoming episode, we will see the Mahila Mandal of Gokuldham Society organising exciting and interesting activities for the kids of society on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Today, India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. As everyone is beaming with patriotic spirit in the nation, our favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will also be celebrating the festival with great pomp and fervour. In the upcoming episode, we will see the Mahila Mandal of Gokuldham Society organising exciting and interesting activities for the kids of society.

The episode will start with females of society discussing to organise something special this Republic Day while they are busy buying vegetable from their regular vendor. On the other hand, even the men of the society are deciding to do something special however, they failed to zero upon an idea.

Whereas the females are ready to execute their plan which is a surprise for everyone including the viewers. As they are busy executing the plan, females asked Tapu Sena and the men of the society to not entre the building area for a few hours. Also, they warned them not to peek from their balconies.

It seems the females of the Gokuldham Society are up to something really interesting, as they are all excited. With this, they have not just made the society members curious but has also left the viewers scratching their head as to what are they going to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAB TV (@sabtv)

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, we saw Tapu informing that Champaklal will be unfurling the flag and they all have to wear traditional clothes on Republic Day, January 26. Later at night, all the gents gather at the soda shop and are having a hearty chat when they hear the noise of bells from the society. This leaves everyone shock and they rush towards in society all worried.

What happens next and what is Mahila Mandal's surprise everything will be revealed in the upcoming episode. So stay tuned!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv