Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu AKA Raj Anadkat Quits The Show

Raj Anadkat, playing the role of Tipendra aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, finally broke his silence and announced via his Instagram about quitting the show. Taking to his Instagram late Tuesday, Raj Anadkat posted a note and announced that he has 'officially ended' his further association with the serial airing on Sony Sab TV.

The actor's post read, "Hello Everyone, It's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends, and having some of the best years of my career."

The post further stated, "I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey - The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family, and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as 'TAPU ' Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to every one of you, every single time."

Raj Anadkat's post concluded, "I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I'll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support."

The actor directly posted the details in the image, however, he did not add any caption to it. As soon as he announced the post, the comments section was flooded with users commenting, "It was such a pleasure watching you on the screen. Looking forward to seeing you doing some amazing projects henceforth. And ofc, we will surely miss you in the show!"

The viewers of the show also compared Raj Anadkat's portrayal of Tapu to the previous Tapu of the show portrayed by Bhavya Gandhi. The user wrote, "Will surely miss u a lot as my most favorite Tappu." Speculations were also made on Bhavya Gandhi's comeback on the show, however, no comments from either end have been noted.

Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in 2017, playing the role of Jethalal Gada's son. A few months ago, Raj Anadkat gave an interview with Pinkvilla, where the actor talked about thinking about leaving the show.

The actor stated, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good at creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."