Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda QUITS The Show After 14 Years, Reveals Reason

One of the most popular and longest running shows on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a fan-favorite sitcom for more than a decade. The show’s director, Malav Rajda, recently parted ways from the drama series.

Malav Rajda filmed for the last day of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on December 15, without any farewell. While many reports stated that Malav had a fallout with the production house of the show, the director has denied any such conjectures. Speaking to a leading news outlet, Malav Rajda clarified that he only has gratitude for the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda)

“If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer),” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda told Hindustan Times.

The director also revealed the real reason why he opted out of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years of its successful run. To this, Malav Rajda said, “After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it’s best to move out and challenge myself.”

Malav Rajda also said that his time directing the show gave him some great memories and also introduced him to his wife, who also starred on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“These 14 years have been the most beautiful years of my life. I not only earned fame and money but also got my life partner Priya (Ahuja Rajda, actor-wife) from this show,” Malav Rajda told Hindustan Times.

Not just Malav Rajda, several popular actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also bid their adieus to the show recently. Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat and Shailesh Lodha recently made headlines after quitting the popular show.